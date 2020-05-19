Lockdown Cooking: Looking For Unique Yet Quick Eggs Recipe? Make Turkish Eggs With This Easy Recipe

Turkish eggs are too delicious to miss out on during lockdown.

There are numerous ways you can cook your eggs for breakfast. Omelette, scrambled eggs, sunny side up, poached eggs, eggs sandwich - we've had them all. Lockdown cooking is all about inventive and unique cooking, deflecting from the regular cooking we are so bored of. Make your boring quarantine more interesting with this eggs recipe that looks exotic and complex but is so unbelievable easy that it will leave you amused.





We are introducing you to Turkish eggs, which is also called 'cilibir' in Turkey. If you've ever been to Istanbul or any other region in Turkey, you might have spotted it in the menu of almost all restaurants. Cilibir is as common as omelette in Turkish cuisine, even for home cooking. It is the perfect recipe for those times when you want to rustle up something quick or don't have enough ingredients in your kitchen.





Turkish eggs recipe is fast plugging in the cooking targets of people across the globe, trying out new recipes during lockdown. The recipe comprises poached eggs sitting atop a bed of homemade Greek yogurt mixture, garnished with warm and melted spiced butter. Don't let the mention of Green yogurt discourage you. There's nothing really Greek about it except the food was discovered there first. It is just strained curd or hung curd that we commonly make for dips and sandwich spreads.

Easy Turkish Eggs Recipe

Ingredients -





Half cup Homemade Greek Yogurt Garlic





2 Eggs





1 tbsp mint leaves, crushed (optional)





1 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)





1 tbsp butter





1 tbsp vinegar





1 tbsp olive oil





Salt to taste





Red chilli flakes





Method -





Step 1 - Make Greek yogurt by placing around 1 cup curd in a cheesecloth or kitchen cloth and tying it up tightly so that all the water is drained. Add garlic, salt and herbs to it and keep aside.





Step 2 - Now, make poached eggs in boiling water with vinegar. To make the perfect poached eggs, follow this recipe.





Step 3 - Heat butter and olive oil in a pan. Add chilli flakes and cook till the butter and oil imbue the flavour and colour of the chilli flakes (less than a minute). Make sure not to burn the butter.





Step 4 - Now, take a bowl and line it with the yogurt mix. Top it with the poached eggs and pour butter sauce over it.





You can garnish the dish with some more herbs or cheese if you want to. This eggs dish is so delicious and looks so appetising that you won't be able to resist it.









