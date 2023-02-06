For most of us, no celebratory occasion is complete without a drink. While some like to whip up interesting cocktails at home, others like to visit a restaurant to enjoy their favourite drink. However, alcohol is highly-priced at restaurants, which often restricts us from enjoying our drinks or sticking to just a few. But you will be surprised to know that the cost of alcohol is extremely low for navy officers. A recent photo that has surfaced online shows a menu from the Navy Officers' Mess and the prices of alcohol have astonished internet users.





A Twitter user named Anant took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of the menu from the mess. The menu featured numerous brands of whiskey and beer being sold at extremely low prices. Most of the drinks were priced below INR 100. "My Bangalore brain cannot comprehend these prices," read the caption of the post. Netizens were shocked with the price of alcoholic drinks at the Navy Officers' Mess. Take a look:







For the unversed, army personnel are exempted from the central excise duty, which is why liquor and grocery items are cheaper by at least 10-15% in military canteens. In no time, the post grabbed attention on social media. Till now, it has received 22.7 K views, and several likes and comments. One user stated, "HAHAHAHA, it seems like a DSOI menu. Love it! We get a Kingfisher for INR 500 in Bangalore."





Another user shared his own experience and commented, "Reminds me of one time I took my fauji father-in-law for a drink to a regular bar and restaurant in Mumbai and he looked at the right-hand side and asked, are these values Ml or Rs? When I said Rs, he was like (shocking emoji)".











"Unbelievable prices for 60 ml, where is this?" questioned another internet user.











"You get similar prices in Chinnaswamy Stadium! But it's a members-only club." claimed another.







Have you ever bought alcohol at such low prices? Do share your experience with us in the comments below.







