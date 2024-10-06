Masaba Gupta is currently counting down the days to meet her soon-to-be-born child. She has been consistently updating her fans with glimpses from her pregnancy diaries on social media, and her food entries truly reflect some serious pregnancy goals. In her recent Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of a healthy food platter. The picture featured a jowar roti served with bhindi sabzi and another vegetable dish. If you think that's healthy, wait until you read the fashion designer's caption. She wrote, "A girl gotta balance her chocolate strawberry pudding with bhindi."

Wait, there is more. Masaba Gupta also shared a glimpse of a drink, which is packed with multiple nutrients. She posted a close-up of a rose pink-hued sherbet. Alongside the picture, she revealed the ingredients, which included beetroot, kiwi and pomegranate.

Masaba Gupta's foodie shenanigans never fail to impress us. A few days ago, she uploaded a string of snaps, one of which showcased delicious pizzas. While one pizza was topped with pepperoni, the others featured olives, chicken, herbs and more flavorful ingredients. One image even displayed a decadent piece of chocolate cake. Full story here.





Before this, Masaba Gupta went on a babymoon in Dubai with her husband and actor, Satyadeep Mishra, and shared her food diaries from the trip. The mom-to-be showcased her wholesome meal before leaving home. She shared a picture of a plate filled with a variety of dishes, including methi chicken, baingan bharta, boondi raita, sattu and jowar roti. She captioned the picture, "Let's go! Eating for the home stretch." Read on to know more.