Masaba Gupta is a self-proclaimed foodie who often shares her culinary adventures on social media. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, she approaches each meal with equal enthusiasm. Currently expecting her first child with husband and actor Satyadeep Misra, Masaba recently gave a glimpse into her busy workday, which included plenty of liquids. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories featuring her drinking various beverages throughout the day. The clip starts with Masaba sipping from what appears to be a coffee tumbler. Next, she is seen sitting on a set, dressed in a robe, as she drinks from another tumbler. The video ends with her enjoying coconut water. Take a look:

A few days ago, Masaba Gupta shared a picture of a homemade ice lolly made with unique ingredients. Interestingly, this sweet treat was made by her husband, Satyadeep Mishra. Masaba listed down the ingredients of the dish, along with a word of caution which read, "Hold your breath". So what exactly went into the making of this ice lolly? She revealed that "Date powder, pineapple, lemon, mango, and bhindi water," were the ingredients of the dish, which she found "healthy and yummy". Click here to read the full story.

Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in April. Since then, the designer has been sharing her pregnancy cravings and meals with fans. In August, Masaba celebrated her baby shower with her friends and family. Hosted by Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, the event had a "biscuits and caramel" theme. The vast menu included caesar salad, a live burger station, lamb patties, buttermilk fried chicken, butter mushroom duxelle, French fries and sweet potato fries. The desserts station was a whole other ball game altogether as it offered a variety of selections. Read all about it here.





