Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, recently took a trip to an undisclosed location. From indulging in retail therapy to relishing mouthwatering delicacies, the duo had a blast on their getaway. How do we know? The fashion designer shared her vacation dump on Instagram, and we could not help but drool over the foodilicious slides. In the caption, Masaba wrote, "Some summer. Some hard work on trying to stay sane. Some more work on myself. Some GREAT food. Some retail therapy. Hope indeed is an action, as my workout gear suggests. Giving thanks to the universe."





Masaba kicked off her foodie trail with two cups of soft-serve ice cream topped with what appeared to be cookie crumble. Further in the post, we caught a glimpse of a bowl featuring a piece of roasted chicken topped with fresh microgreens. It was served with a side salad of leafy greens and guacamole. The picture, taken against a cityscape view, gave the impression that Masaba enjoyed her meal on a balcony overlooking the city.

Next, Masaba gorged on a delicious homemade popsicle made from dragon fruit and pomegranate. In another picture, she was seen relishing smoked salmon with eggs, accompanied by a glass of what appeared to be lemonade. She concluded her foodie diaries with a glimpse of a matcha drink she had on the go.





See the post here:







Clearly, when Masaba travels, food is not just a part of the journey – it is the journey.