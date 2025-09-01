Masaba Gupta has always worn her foodie heart on her sleeve. From her love for chillas and comforting home-cooked meals to her drool-worthy travel food diaries, the fashion designer never misses a chance to share her culinary adventures with her Instagram family. And once again, she's served up a delicious glimpse into her plate. This time, it's all about her Sunday indulgence. Masaba treated herself to a wholesome spread that looks every bit inviting. Her plate is loaded with yellow dal, pulao, flavourful Hyderabadi chicken kebabs, crispy tuk, and tangy pickled onions. Captioning the snap with "Sunday mode" and a heart-eyes emoji, Masaba left her followers hungry for more.





Masaba Gupta's food-filled diaries always keep us hooked. In July, the fashion designer and her mother, actress Neena Gupta, sneaked away for a short trip. Masaba dropped a vacation photo dump on Instagram, and the food moments instantly stood out. The mother-daughter duo started with two cups of soft-serve ice cream, finished with what looked like cookie crumble on top. We also spotted a roasted chicken piece topped with microgreens. On the side, there was a simple salad of leafy greens and a scoop of guacamole. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Masaba Gupta shared an image of a ragi waffle. Her caption read, "Team Ragi Waffle," giving away the star ingredient. Ragi, being a gluten-free flour, made the base a wholesome pick. To keep things fresh and colourful, the waffle was topped with juicy mango pieces and a handful of blueberries. A simple mix, but it looked like the perfect balance of health and taste. Here is the full story.

Just like us, are you also impressed by Masaba Gupta's food-filled updates? Tell us in the comments below!