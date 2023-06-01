Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's fitness regime along with candid posts receive much love from fans. As for us, we always wait for her gastronomic adventures. Wondering why? Because they are every bit relatable. Masaba, who is enjoying her Turkey getaway, uploaded a slew of pictures on Instagram Stories talking about the multiple reasons she has to dress up. The fashion designer also managed to squeeze in some foodie updates as well. Uploading a picture of herself in an all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer, matching cycling shorts, and a slinky top. Uploading the mirror selfie, Masaba wrote, “1. dress up.” Next, Masaba Gupta posed against an artistic wall with her eyes closed. “2. Dress up to nap?” she captioned the image.

In another upload, Masaba Gupta was captured being busy with her phone. Alongside, she wrote, “3. Dress up for crisis management.” Before another dress-up, Masaba Gupta needed her energy drink. No points to guess what it is. A cuppa of black coffee! “4. (coffee emoji) before another dress up,” read the caption of the clip.

Let us tell you, in another part of the world, Masaba Gupta has started to eat artichoke salad for lunch. In the snap, the fashion designer was seen striking a sun-kissed pose in her chic white shirt and black sunglasses. We spotted her artichoke salad placed on the table.

Masaba Gupta is currently enjoying her vacation. But, there was no chance she would have compromised on her healthy regime. In a video, which captured her best moments in the city, we also got a glimpse of her regular black coffee as well as a healthy yoghurt bowl. The vibrant pink-hue indulgence included toppings like a portion of berries, oats, pumpkin seeds along with chia seeds.

Watch the video here:

What are your thoughts on Masaba Gupta's Turkey shenanigans? Tell us in the comments!