Masaba Gupta is following the “new month, new me” mantra this June. The fashion designer has decided to turn her direction towards a healthy diet routine. She invited all the fitness enthusiasts on social media to follow her pattern. It is only wise to make the most of the lockdown by catching up with good food habits to keep diseases at a bay. Masaba wrote down the changes she is planning to make in her daily humdrum. From going gluten-free to staying hydrated, Masaba has some simple hacks on her to-do list. Take a look at the story she shared:





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta Swears By Simple, Home-Cooked Food And Here's Proof)

In her Instagram Stories, she posted a note reading, “Let's start something new from tomorrow.” The first pointer went as, “No Gluten. I haven't fully cut out gluten ever so this will be tough but let's do this.” She then plans to drink ½ litre of water every morning just after waking up and 2-3 litres throughout the day.

Masaba Gupta also wants to steer clear of dairy and sugar. The 32-year-old said, “Dairy/sugar (except fruit) only once this month.” She further emphasized some physical activity for 6 days a week and pranayama for 10 minutes.





Another crucial dietary change that Masaba aspires to make is having carbs only before 5.00 pm. She will also limit the consumption of alcohol to once a month, which will have no mixers or sugar. “Will share some meal suggestions and substitutes once every few days and if I fall off the wagon, will share that too. Let's try and make this last until June 30,” Masaba concluded.

Masaba Gupta is passionate for fitness and maintaining a strict diet.

Seems like the entrepreneur has already started with her fitness goal with a yummy and nutritious semolina appe. This traditional delicacy was prepared by her mother, actress Neena Gupta. Masaba uploaded the snap on Instagram Stories of round appe with a side of chutney.





We can't wait to see how Masaba's monthly fitness plan turns out. Are you following it too?