Masaba Gupta's food choices are as offbeat as her fashion. Take a look at her latest seasonal recipe which is already inspiring us to whip something creative for our sweet cravings. Always ready to experiment, the designer has left us wanting to sink our teeth into this summer soul food. This time around, Masaba decided to welcome the weekend with a vegan sugar-free espresso ice cream. The creamy and crunchy dessert is also a great option since it lets you moderate your calorie intake. Her choice number two was a chocolate fudge cake ice cream and to be honest, we can't wait to try it.

An additional condiment to create the loaded dessert? Marie biscuits, crushed. The good old crisp, light, healthy and delicious snack which is relished by all seems to be Masaba's all-time favourite.

Her Instafam was mighty impressed with the designer's dessert choice. Maybe it is the sugar rush, but her recipe has a way of lifting our spirits. Masaba is giving us something delightful that can make our day better. What else could one ask for on a hot summer day?

We all know that Masaba swears by good seasonal salads. She often introduces us to the right food choices. The designer, who frequently shares details of her meals, prefers healthy homemade food.

If you want to enjoy Masaba's delicious recipe then let us tell you that you need not more than 5 minutes in your kitchen to make it. In case you are a fruit and nut fan, take some extra minutes to blitz together fresh berries and maybe some dried apricot, raisins or prune.

