Masaba Gupta continues to open up about her love for delicious yet healthy homemade foods. Her latest indulgence? A type of burrito or wrap, consisting of a scrumptious delight with various fillings. She shared a photo of her meal on her Instagram stories, serving pure hunger pangs. In the picture, we can spot a delicious egg wrap cut in half, leaving the ingredients oozing out from the same. The star mentioned, "Looks whatever, but so good." She also revealed the ingredients of the spinach wrap, which included scrambled eggs, burger sauce, and salsa. It seems like a light, delicious and nutritious snack, doesn't it?





Also Read: Masaba Gupta Gave Waffles A Protein Twist With Ragi And Chocolate - See Pic





Take a look at the screengrab of her Instagram story here:

Previously, the foodie celeb gave a sneak peek into her yummy-looking breakfast via her Instagram Stories. Masaba Gupta showcased what was on her plate: boiled sweet potatoes topped with a fried egg. The delicious dish was garnished with fresh greens and sliced onions to add a flavourful twist. In her caption, the designer wrote, "Fried egg and a bed of boiled sweet potato," adding, "Athiya Shetty things," which seemed to be a hint at the breakfast either being hosted or inspired by actress Suniel Shetty's daughter. Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Healthy Desi Burrito Is Full Of Flavour And Nutrients





Before that, Neena Gupta's daughter revealed her homemade retinol juice that quenches her thirst after an intense fitness session. The 35-year-old posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, urging her fans to drink the nutritious juice. In the snap, she was seen flaunting a glass of the half-savoured nourishing beverage. Further, she revealed its exact contents, which were "carrot, ginger, orange, lemon and turmeric". Click here to know more.

Masaba Gupta's homemade culinary updates are indeed unmissable.