Masaba Gupta's love for food is no secret. Whether it's her go-to healthy breakfast, a sneak peek into her Mexican lunch, or simply raving about a chutney, the fashion designer always keeps us posted on her culinary adventures via Instagram. She's back again with another foodie update that left us totally drooling. In a recent photo dump from her Bengaluru diaries, one slide instantly caught our attention. On the table were three bowls: one with noodles tossed with sliced carrots and onions, topped with spring onions; the second featured Thai chilli lotus stem sprinkled with white sesame seeds; and the third was a mouth-watering chicken dish garnished with spring onions.

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram post below:

Last month, Masaba Gupta gave us serious dessert goals. She took to her Instagram Stories to show off her Sunday cheat treat, and honestly, we've been thinking about it ever since. It featured a drool-worthy Parle-G pudding made by none other than her friend and ace pastry chef, Pooja Dhingra. This dreamy dessert had chunks of juicy mango, a dusting of cocoa, and was topped off with a chocolate biscuit. Masaba couldn't stop raving about it either. She called Pooja a "Genius. Brilliant. Magic maker." Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Masaba Gupta treated her followers to another foodie post. Her meal included a comforting bowl of ash gourd soup, a fresh dal salad with "burnt onion" for an extra flavour kick, and some grilled chicken to round it out. The fashion designer kept the caption simple and to the point: "Back on my health trip." Here is the full story.

Masaba Gupta's foodie posts never fail to catch our eye. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!