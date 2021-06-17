Chocolate is one of those dessert flavours that you can seldom go wrong with. It's classic, it's timeless and it's one of those things that come in our list of heartbreak medicines. Feeling sad? Chocolate. Feeling happy? Chocolate. Sugar cravings? Chocolate. Now imagine a dessert that combines this rich flavour with the citrusy sweetness of fruits and the boldness of chilli. We can already taste the burst of flavours a dessert like that would bring. What more, we can also see it. Where, you ask? Right here, on the Instagram of none other than the New Delhi-born Masterchef contestant, Depinder Chhibber.





On Thursday, she posted on her Instagram an irresistible image of what is one of the most gorgeous desserts we have come across in a long time: a mille feuille. Depinder Chhibber's Mille Feuille is a class apart and the photo is proof. It contains flavours from across the spectrum, with chocolate, orange, raspberries and chilli. Her caption says it all: "MILLE FEUILLE with Chilli Chocolate Orange Raspberries! What a crazy barter." Unfortunately, we didn't get a taste of it, but that won't hinder us from saying it looks absolutely delicious.





Take a look.

(Also Read: Indian Masterchef Contestant Depinder Makes Unique Green Curry Cake)





Also known as a custard slice or vanilla slice, Mille Feuille is a pastry that combines multiple layers of light-weight puff pastry with cream in between and icing on top. In French, 'mille' means million and 'feuille' means leaves - a reference to this delicate and multi-layered pastry. Do you want to learn how to make it at home? Our recipes have you covered. Try out this mille feuille with rasmalai and coconut cream, combining the best of India and the West.





We also have the recipe for the classic blueberry one. Are you in the mood for something fruity and chocolaty like Depinder's dessert? Here is the recipe for chocolate fondue. And if you want to brush up your baking a bit before venturing onto these delicacies, you can try out our easy to cook, simple recipe for puff pastry.





What do you think of Depinder Chhibber's amazing dishes? Let us know in the comments.