The rise of matcha has gone far beyond cafes and desserts. Once limited to teas and traditional sweets, the ingredient now appears in everything from pasta and noodles to savoury street food. As the matcha wave continues to push creative limits, the internet has found its latest talking point: matcha fried chicken. Content creator Juliette Moreno recently tried the unusual dish and shared her unconventional experiment on Instagram.





In the video, Juliette begins by marinating the chicken in a matcha mixture. Once it has had time to rest, she dredges each piece in a seasoned flour coating that is also mixed with matcha powder. She then lowers the battered chicken into hot oil, frying it until the crust turns crisp and golden while still retaining its signature green hue. Although Juliette takes a bite of the vivid green chicken, she does not share her final verdict on the unusual dish.





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Watch the full video here:

The unusual matcha and fried chicken combination did not go down well with much of the foodie community. As expected, the comment section quickly filled up with strong reactions, sarcasm and outright disbelief at the green-tinted dish.





One user wrote, "Two delicious items and you had to ruin them by combining them, to the point where it looks like you massacred the Duolingo bird."





Another added bluntly, "Please don't ever cook again."





"This chicken did not deserve to be wasted like that," commented one viewer.





"No, Juliette, I do not like green chicken," another person declared.





"Oh no, thank you, I'm not hungry," read one response.





Someone else simply said, "This is where I draw the line with you."





"PLEASE keep this away from society," joked another commenter.





Also Read: Kerala's Rs 40 Kulukki Sarbath Is Shaken Like a Cocktail And Served On The Streets





While matcha fried chicken may not have won over most viewers, it certainly managed to spark conversation online. Would you try this unusual combination, or is this one food trend you would happily skip? Let us know what you think in the comments section.