As India continues to fight the ongoing pandemic, it the act of kindness that has been the silver lining. Since the very initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have seen people from different walks of life coming together and helping each other out of this adversity. In the hospitality sector, we have come across several instances where chefs, hotels and restaurants have come forward to offer Covid meals, oxygen cylinders, vaccination centres, isolation centres and more. Joining the bangwagon, McDonald's India came forward to lend their support to the ongoing vaccination drive.





McDonald's has recently launched their 'We Care' initiative with an aim to encourage people to get vaccinated. Launched through McDonald's mobile app - North and East India, it offers special deals to McDonald's customers post the vaccination.





According to an official statement, here people can avail a "limited time" offer on meals by uploading their vaccination certificate on McDonald's mobile app under the 'Got Vaccinated' tab, along with basic details. Post this they will receive a unique code via SMS that can be redeemed through Getmcdonalds.com to get their favourite meals.





"Vaccination is an important step in our country's fight against the pandemic, one that requires all of us to work together and do our part, including encouraging others to get vaccinated. As a brand with a deep connect with people, we are glad to contribute towards the greater cause in our unique way for the people we serve", stated Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), North and East India.

So what are you waiting, get your vaccination and treat yourself with your favourite meal from McDonald's.