In the food and beverage industry, packaging plays an important role in defining a brand and its quality. The colour of the logo or the shape and size of a container help create a strong (both positive and negative) impression in a consumer's mind. You will find most of the restaurants packing food in use-and-throw plastic containers. While we agree, it makes for a quick and convenient option, but we also cannot deny the fact that it contributes to the increasing plastic wastes across the globe. Hence, today several countries are taking holistic measures to reduce plastic waste- France being one such country on the list. To comply with the local laws, McDonald's has introduced a range of reusable tableware to be used in the outlets across the country.





According to a report in the Hyperbeast, McDonald's France has worked with Elium Studio for two-long years to develop a range of tableware, which are reusable and can be washed after every use. "While matching the aesthetic of its signature packaging, the containers must also be highly durable and complimentary to the tasting experience," the report reads.





The tableware introduced include plastic cups - both for hot and cold drinks, French fry containers, condiment holders and more. Another report in the website yankodesign.com further states that these cups and containers are made of Tritan - a BPA-free plastic resin that is similar to glass and ceramic in its hardness and transparency. Tritan is also known to preserve the taste, aroma and quality of food in it.

Sharing a glimpse of the new-age packaging of McDonald's France, a Twitter user identified as Juan wrote, "Absolutely loving the design of this reusable packaging that's being introduced at McDonald's France."





French President Emmanuel Macron further reposted the tweet and wrote (in French), "The anti-waste law is not just the end of plastic straws. Look around you: in France, changes are at work to change our consumption pattern and reduce our waste. We are pushing to do it globally. Let's change the situation!" Find the tweet below.











What are your thoughts on these recently introduced new-age tableware? Share your thoughts in the comments below.



