US basketball team captain Stephen Curry's wait for an Olympic gold medal finally came to an end in Paris this year. Curry scored 24 points and guided the US to a 98-87 win over France in the men's basketball final at the Paris Olympics. While the victory did enthral fans, McDonald's France had a rather different and unique stand on this. Reacting to the US basketball team's golden triumph, McDonald's France jokingly threatened to take its iconic curry sauce off the menu until the next edition of the Olympics scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in 2028. The fast-food chain's playful threat has been a protest over Curry, who came up with a last-ditch effort to thwart France from claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"For obvious reasons, we are thinking about withdrawing this sauce,” McDonald's France wrote on Instagram. The outlet also shared a picture of a mini-pot of "classic curry" sauce and the post featured a headline that read, "For at least four years.”

The post triggered a massive online chatter and social media users did not waste much time in expressing their views on it. Sharing the post, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of McDonald's cheekily wrote, “oui'll take the curry sauce if u don't want it McDonald's France.” Burying all speculations and rumours, a McDonald's France spokesman confirmed that their post was a joke and it was in reference to Stephen Curry's match-winning performance in the men's basketball final at the Olympics 2024. "It's a joke and a wink in reference to Stephen Curry's extraordinary game last Saturday against France," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Stephen Curry scored all his points on 3-pointers in the final against France. Overall, it was the US men's basketball team's fifth consecutive gold medal and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for them at the Summer Games.

“For me to get a gold medal is insane, and I thank God for the opportunity to experience it,” Stephen Curry was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

Apart from Stephen Curry, the Paris Olympics gold medal-winning US team comprised other big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.