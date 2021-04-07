The love for Indian food unites countless people across the globe. Indian cuisine has a raging fan following, and we have seen several international celebrities admit their love for it. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling and US Vice-President Kamala Harris cooked up a Masala Dosa, while chef Padma Lakshmi shared her own recipe for Tamarind rice. Chef Nigella Lawson confessed to craving Dal Chawal while chef Rick Bayless cooked up some Indian dishes at home. The latest foodie confession comes from Meena Harris, who is an American lawyer and also Kamala Harris' niece. Wondering what she wrote? Take a look:
South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice ????????????????????????— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 7, 2021
"South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice," wrote Meena Harris in her tweet. She admitted that she made the South Indian favourite curd rice with lemon pickle by substituting regular rice with cauliflower rice as a low-carb, keto-friendly alternative. Meena Harris feared receiving ire on social media for her strange dish, as she confessed in her tweet.
The tweet has received 3.5k likes and hundreds of retweets since the time it was shared. Mindy Kaling too replied to the funny tweet, sharing her own experience of when she had posted a controversial food opinion about samosa. Several users did not mind trying the unique curd rice prepared with cauliflower rice. The confession did not go down well with a few others.
Take a look at the reactions:
haha I said I like raisins in my samosas the pain that rained down on me omfg— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 7, 2021
Gasppppp— Siri Srinivas (@pjux) April 7, 2021
Woww !!! Why would we come at you ?! It sounds tasty— abhishek Redz (@abhishekredz92) April 7, 2021
You are forgiven.
Cauliflower rice is neither rice nor Indian, much less South Indian.
Of course, we'd have to send the minions after you if you dared to pass it off as South Indian. Sorry, but we do like our carbs.— Bobby Nair (@NairBobby) April 7, 2021
I mean it would have been crazy if you had said yogurt was made from oat milk...then yes you would have gotten the WTF reaction ????— Sharath Dorbala ✌???? (@sdorbala) April 7, 2021
Ok not gonna lie, the cauliflower thing triggered me, but now I'm thinking about Indian food. I'm super hungry and want masala dosa really bad now.????????— Charity Mccarthy (@charitypop1978) April 7, 2021
lime pickle is the only thing that makes cauliflower rice edible!— Neal McLoughlin (@nealmcloughlin) April 7, 2021
The true spirit of being a Southie is to realise that lime pickle and curds (thair/ perugu) goes with everything. We regularly have thair+ yong tau foo in this Chindian household.— Akshay । అక్షయ్ (@cydonian) April 7, 2021
You missed out on fried chillies, which goes well with curd rice. pic.twitter.com/lsHg4yUn53— H A B I B (@reachHabibi) April 7, 2021
Seriously, if you're on a low carb diet then the cauliflower rice is ok.. ????— Shawn Lon (@ShawnSTOM777) April 7, 2021
Meena Harris is one personality who doesn't mince her words on social media. We would love to see more of her experiences and innovations with the Indian cuisine! What did you think of the post by Meena Harris? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
