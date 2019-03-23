Memory Boost: Eating Handful Of Nuts Daily Can Improve Mental Health 

Whether you want to prepare for exams or simply want to outsmart everyone at a workplace meeting, a good memory can always help you. The world may have become all digital, but a basic instinct like memory is still one of the most prominent human qualities that help us in our daily lives. We all like or envy that one person in class or office who remembers everything. While age is known as the strongest risk factor for cognitive decline, eating a handful of nuts every day can improve mental health and memory skills by up to 60 percent, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging.





The findings of the study showed that consuming nuts for a long period of time could be the key to better cognitive health, including improved thinking, reasoning and memory, especially in older people. "By eating more than 10 grams (or two teaspoons) of nuts per day older people could improve their cognitive function by up to 60 percent -- compared to those not eating nuts -- effectively warding off what would normally be experienced as a natural two-year cognition decline," said lead researcher Ming Li from the University of South Australia. The study included 4,822 Chinese adults aged 55 and above.





The reason could be because peanuts have specific anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that help reduce cognitive decline, including dementia. Nuts contain numerous types of macro nutrients like iron, vitamins, minerals, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids and many other micro nutrients such as copper, manganese, magnesium, potassium and zinc. In short these are known as power generators for our body.





According to the World Health Organization, the number of people living with dementia globally is at 47 million. By 2030, this is projected to rise to 75 million and by 2050, global dementia cases are estimated to almost triple. "Population ageing is one of the most substantial challenges of the twenty first century. Not only are people living longer... they naturally experience changes to conceptual reasoning, memory, and processing speed," Li said.





"While there is no cure for age-related cognition decline and neurogenerative disease, variations in what people eat are delivering improvements for older people. If we can find ways to help older people retain their cognitive health and independence for longer - even by modifying their diet - then this is absolutely worth the effort," Li suggested.





Nuts play an important role in achieving different health benefits, including improving cognitive health, but one should consume them at different intervals during a day to extract the maximum number of aids from them.





Here is how you should be consuming these nutritionally dense foods:







Morning - Almonds can provide positive effects on your health. Rich in many nutrients these are deemed as the perfect nuts to start your day with.





Evening - Pistachios, Cashew and Pine Nuts. They can help boost your immunity and stamina after a long day at work. These could also be a great snacking option.





Night - Walnuts, Prunes, and Dates. They are high in soluble fibre and can significantly help you with problems related to digestion and constipation. Consuming them at night will ensure you don't feel bloated or constipated the next day.











(With Inputs From IANS)







