Eggs may be a breakfast favourite around the world, but the flavours and recipes change from one kitchen to another. Some are kept simple with a little seasoning, while others are packed with spices, vegetables and local flavours. Now, India's love for its spicy, masala-packed egg dishes has earned global recognition. TasteAtlas, an online food guide that ranks dishes from around the globe, has named India's Masala Omelette and Anda Bhurji among its 50 best egg dishes.





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The Masala Omelette has climbed two places from 22nd to 20th, earning a rating of 4.1 out of 5. Meanwhile, Anda Bhurji secured the 34th spot with a score of 3.1.

According to TasteAtlas, Japan's Ajitsuke Tamago secured the first spot, followed by Strapatsada from Greece and Tortilla de Betanzos from Spain. The list also includes Tortang Talong from the Philippines and Shakshouka from the Maghreb region. Spain also has Huevos Rotos, while Greece features Staka me Ayga and Fourtalia. Ispanakli Yumurta from Turkey and Fan Qie Chao Dan from China also appeared on the list.





The ranking also includes several well-known egg dishes from around the world, such as Eggs Benedict, Turkey's menemen, Japan's chawanmushi and Mexico's huevos rancheros.





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If you want to enjoy Masala Omelette and Anda Bhurji at home, here are a few easy recipes you can try.

1. Cheese Omelette

A quick and comforting breakfast made with fluffy eggs and melted cheese. Seasoned simply, this easy omelette comes together in minutes for a delicious, protein-packed start to the day.





Click here for the recipe.

2. Masala Omelette Pav

A flavour-packed Indian twist on the classic omelette, loaded with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and spices. Served with soft, buttery pav, it makes for a hearty and satisfying breakfast or snack.





Click here for the recipe.

3. Chicken Masala Omelette

A hearty omelette packed with juicy chicken, onions, tomatoes and aromatic spices. Perfect for a protein-rich breakfast when you want something more filling and flavourful.





Click here for the recipe.

4. Mumbai-style Egg Bhurji

A spicy, street-style favourite made with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and green chillies. Served hot with pav or toast, it makes for a quick and satisfying meal.





Click here for the recipe.

5. Masala Anda Bhurji

A simple yet flavourful Indian egg dish tossed with onions, tomatoes, chillies and everyday spices. It comes together quickly and pairs perfectly with roti, pav or toasted bread.





Click here for the recipe.