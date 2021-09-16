The Met Gala is a grand event held by New York's Metropolitan Gallery of Art every year. Due to the pandemic, the event took place after a year's gap. The theme for Met Gala 2021 was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. A number of celebrities attended the gala in head-turning outfits, which created waves across the internet and also gave birth to some hilarious memes. However, the fashion at the event was not the only aspect that grabbed eyeballs. American actress and singer Keke Palmer took to social media to share a picture of the paltry meal at the starry event. Take a look:

The menu of the Met Gala 2021 was sustainable and plant-based, as revealed in reports. However, the picture of the meal that Keke Palmer shared did not look appealing to Twitter users. In the photo, we could see some Barley topped with mushrooms along with a corn and tomato salad as well as some sliced Zucchini. "This is why they don't show y'all the food. I'm just playinnnn," wrote Palmer in her Instagram story which she later reshared on Twitter too.

Twitter users were in shock to see the meagre meal comprising mostly salad. The fact that tickets to the Met Gala cost USD 30,000 and upwards further raised questions about the food quality and standards. Users suggested that anyone going to the gala should simply eat before they attend the event. Others also pointed that the plant-based menu was not in keeping with Met Gala's theme that would incorporate usual American food.





Take a look at the reactions:

Chef Marcus Samuelsson who created the Met Gala menu spoke to TMZ and defended the food served at the event. According to the chef, food, like anything, is a matter of taste, and the food served at the gala tasted "plenty good". Also, Keke Palmer's photograph captured just a part of the meal after which there were hors d'oeuvres and desserts too. The 3-course meal was delicious and the feedback that the chef got for the meal was incredible.





What did you think of the food at the Met Gala? Tell us in the comments below.