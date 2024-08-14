Microplastics have become a serious health and environmental issue around the globe. These tiny plastic particles have been found to be present in air, water, soil, food and even human organs. A recent study has highlighted an alarming concern about the concentration of microplastics in particular Indian products. Titled "Microplastics in Salt and Sugar", it was conducted by the environmental research organisation Toxics Link. The findings revealed that "all Indian salt and sugar brands, whether big or small, packaged or unpackaged, contain microplastics," reported PTI.

The researchers tested 10 types of salt. Photo Credit: iStock

To test salt, the researchers selected 10 types, including table salt, rock salt, sea salt and local raw salt. As per the study, the highest levels of microplastics were discovered in Iodised salt (a concentration of 89.15 pieces per kilo) while organic rock salt had the lowest levels (6.70 pieces per kilo). In iodised salt, the microplastics were found to be in the form of multi-coloured thin fibre and films. The concentration of microplastics in the salt samples ranged from 6.71 to 89.15 pieces per kilo of dry weight, according to the report.

The researchers also tested five types of sugar purchased from both online and local markets. In these samples, the concentration of microplastics ranged from 11.85 to 68.25 pieces per kilo. Non-organic sugar had the highest levels of microplastics. Moreover, the study revealed the presence of various forms of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples, including fibre, pellets, films and fragments. Their sizes ranged from 0.1 mm to 5 mm.

"The objective of our study was to contribute to the existing scientific database on microplastics so that the global plastic treaty can address this issue in a concrete and focused manner. We also aim to trigger policy action and attract researchers' attention to potential technological interventions that could reduce exposure risks to microplastics," Toxics Link founder-director Ravi Agarwal said, as per PTI. Toxics Link associate director Satish Sinha added, "Our study's finding of substantial amounts of microplastics in all salt and sugar samples is concerning and calls for urgent, comprehensive research into the long-term health impacts of microplastics on human health."





Before this, another study about microplastics made headlines a few days ago. Conducted by a team of researchers from Guangzhou Medical University and Jinan University in China, the study suggested that boiling and filtering water could be an effective way to reduce the concentration of microplastics in it. While testing the water, up to 90% of the nanoplastics and microplastics were removed through this process in some cases. Click here to read the full story.

