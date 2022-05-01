Mira Kapoor has a huge fan following on social media, thanks to her regular posts about a myriad of things, including food. We often see Mira indulging in both healthy and guilt-ridden meals, and she doesn't shy away from sharing it all with her fans. What's the latest happening in Mira's life? She is on a girls trip in Dubai with her close friends back from college, and it's so much fun to watch her having a gala time. And, of course, her vacation had to include some scrumptious food. She shared a picture of a cheesy dish that makes everyone go weak in their knees. No points for guessing because we can easily assume what it is.





Mira Kapoor shared a carousel post on Instagram of her foodie indulgence in Dubai. She can be seen sitting in a serene white-themed restaurant with ocean view - SAL at Burj Al Arab, and on her table is a large cheesy pizza. She wrote in the caption, 'Everyday I'm trufflin,' which gives it away that the pizza on her table is a Truffle Pizza.





Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post:





Looking at other posts on Mira Kapoor's Instagram handle, we believe she is having a great time on her trip, visiting different popular places. She went to Iris, a lounge bar, and also CE LA VI, which is famous for its rooftop seating and contemporary Asian cuisine.





It seems Mira Kapoor has a particular liking for Italian food, because she enjoyed some cheesy delights on her recent Goa trip too.





On the other hand, on her recent Maldives vacation, she was seen digging into a heavy plater of Indian spread comprising dal makhani, paneer gravy and mixed vegetables.





It is for all these reasons we are hooked to Mira Kapoor's social media updates.

