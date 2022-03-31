After two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, travel and tourism are finally picking up. Indians are going out to explore nearby destinations and we are seeing a boom in domestic travel. Road trips especially are becoming the popular choice for travelling keeping in mind Covid-appropriate practices like masking and sanitising hands frequently. Mira Kapoor also embarked on a road trip journey recently with her children Misha and Zain Kapoor. The diva took to Instagram to share a Reels video of herself and her travels and offered some delicious glimpses into her journey that featured some childhood favourite treats. Take a look:

(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys Gujarati Thali With Funny Reference To Popular Comedy Show)





The clip begins with Mira, Misha and Zain doing a 'cheers' motion with their coffees and shakes. We could also spot Zain eating a yummy Dosa. They are seen travelling through beautiful landscapes and picturesque backdrops. Just like any other trip, Mira Kapoor's road trip too was incomplete without some stops in between. Candy, confectionery, chips and snacks were some of the foodie things on the diva's road trip. "Road Trip feat. Fusion gum, Piknik, Peppy & several stops," wrote Mira Kapoor in the caption of her post. While fusion gum is a popular brand of chewing gum, Piknik and Peppy are both crunchy chips that are childhood favourites for all.





Sounds like an ideal road trip, doesn't it? We bet foodies can relate to the love for childhood favourites such as chewing gum and chips. Those who follow Mira Kapoor closely would know that she is one of the biggest self-confessed foodies online. Recently, she shared a picture of herself with a hilarious foodie caption. "Talk to me after I've eaten, I will be all ears and a lot more, #dontleavemehangry," she wrote in the post.





Mira Kapoor recently made her appearance at a fashion event in Delhi. She was seen walking the ramp for a popular designer and her debut got much appreciation from fans and followers.