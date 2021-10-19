Mira and Shahid Kapoor are currently on vacation in the Maldives with their children Misha and Zain. The duo has been sharing several sun-kissed selfies on Instagram, giving us beachy vibes and couple goals altogether. Both Mira and Shahid are strong proponents of fitness and health. In a recent Reels video, Mira Kapoor showed her morning ritual of Surya Namaskar which she performed right after sunrise while on the stunning Maldives beach. And now, the diva shared a few Instagram stories of the yummy food that they are devouring while on vacation. Mira Kapoor's foodie musings while on vacation are simply too relatable to miss. Take a look at the story she shared:

"This is why I need to work out even on holiday," she wrote in her first Instagram story. The diva used a tongue-out emoji with her caption. In the photo, we could see a lavish Indian spread featuring delicious food. There was Dal Makhani, a gravy-based Paneer dish, and the remains of what seemed to be a mixed vegetable preparation. Mira Kapoor was implying that the heavenly meal was the reason she had to work out even on her Maldives vacation in order to burn off the extra calories.

We could all take some notes from Mira and Shahid's fitness motivations! In another Instagram story, Mira Kapoor shared how she was a complete Indian food lover, and even on vacation, she needed every third meal to be something along these lines. Take a look:

"Does anyone else need Dal/Indian Food every third meal cause that's me. Roti-Dal-Sabzi is life," she wrote. How relatable, right? We would love to see more such musings from Mira Kapoor while she is on vacation in the Maldives. What did you think of the posts by Mira? Tell us in the comments below.