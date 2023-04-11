Summers are upon us, and it is essential for us to keep our body temperature in check. As the temperatures start to rise, we tend to feel exhausted, dehydrated, and fatigued. And whenever we feel this way, we resort to cooling foods and drinks to bring some respite from the scorching heat. As it turns out, even Mira Kapoor is looking for ways to beat the summer heat and recently shared proof of this on social media. The diva took to Instagram to share a photo of her delicious summer meal, which includes a yummy salad. Her summer indulgence has given us major health goals.





Mira Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share her summer indulgence. In the photo, we can see a plate full of refreshing French bean salad. "The weather has changed drastically and is so hot; sometimes you just need to eat something cooling," Mira captioned the story. She further added that this is one of the rare times when she eats salad. Giving further details about the salad, she adds, "It's cooked (parboiled and put into ice water) and has a creamy, fatty dressing to balance the vata. French bean salad with tahini and peanut dressing," read the text in the story. Take a look at her full post here:

Well, Mira Kapoor's Instagram story has certainly motivated us to eat healthily. And if you fall into the same category, we've got you covered. Here, we bring you some of our best salad recipes that are super refreshing and ideal to beat the summer heat. They are made with a number of veggies and fruits that are loaded with essential nutrients. Click here for the recipes.





Mira Kapoor's love for healthy eating is quite evident on her social media. Earlier in January, the diva took to Instagram to share a picture of her delicious fruit platter with a witty caption, and it truly looks like the picture of morning bliss. She was enjoying a bowl full of pomegranate (anaar) with another bowl of papaya (papita) on Sunday morning. "When the light (emoji), even papita looks great," wrote Mira Kapoor in the caption. You can read all about it here.





What do you think of Mira Kapoor's gastronomic adventures? Do let us know in the comments below.