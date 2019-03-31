Summer Salad Recipes: Get Your Diet Summer Ready With These 5 Vibrant Recipes

Highlights A lot of us are still carrying around the holiday weight

Summer salads recipes are perfect for quick weight loss

Mint, cucumber, melons are all great summer salad ingredients

We all dream of showing off a svelte physique during the summers and now that the time is finally here, a lot of us are still to catch up with our weight loss goals. During winters, we all tend to gain a lot of weight thanks to all that festive eating. It's easier to hide all that weight gain under layers of woolens during winters, but now that summers are here, we're left with no excuses. If you're still carrying around some festive weight and wish to lose fat quicker, you can achieve that by making changes in your daily diet. There are a number of easy diet changes that you can make to lose weight quicker and get your body summer ready. One of the best ones is to start adding more veggies and fruits to your diet.





Summer salads are an easy way of cutting calories and to lose fat quickly. They're rich in essential vitamins and minerals and low in carbs. Additionally, leafy greens are negative calorie foods, which means that they help you burn fat faster. Summer salads contain a number of veggies and fruits that help you stay cool naturally and also combine nutrition with taste.





Summer salad recipes: Easy way of cutting calories

Here are some delicious summer salad recipes that may help you get summer ready:

This leafy salad is a sure-shot way of drastically reducing your calorie count for the meal. With the goodness of lettuce and cabbage, and the healthy fats and fibre of walnuts, this summer salad is doused in sherry vinegar and contains the tarty goodness of cherry tomatoes.

The refreshing taste of green apples will turn your diet into a cakewalk with this salad recipe. It contains green apple and raw mango in a dressing of lemon juice and is simply spiced with salt and pepper.





This cabbage salad is extremely light and flavourful. A delicious cold salad with a mix of capsicum, tomatoes and cabbage in a French dressing, this one makes for a great low-carb and low-calorie meal for the summers.





Cucumber is the quintessential summer vegetable that helps you stay hydrated and refreshed naturally. Add to that the antioxidant goodness of olives and the cooling properties of mint and you have a winner of a summer salad that will also help you stay in shape.





Cucumber, black olives and mint salad

Summer melons come loaded with various nutrients and high water content, and are also low in calories. Made using four different types of melons- water melon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and musk melon, this salad is dressed in a delicious mint pesto salad dressing and is topped with crunchy pine nuts for a punch of taste and nutrition.





So get your diet summer ready by including these vibrant and delicious salads in your daily meal plan!







