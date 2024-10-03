Mira Kapoor, a self-proclaimed foodie with an eye for culinary delights, never fails to tantalise our taste buds with her mouthwatering posts. From colourful food spreads to decadent desserts, Mira has a knack for making us crave more. In a new Instagram Story, she teased her followers with a snapshot of her 'on-the-road' snacks — a wavy Lays ‘magic masala' packet paired with a Coke featuring the latest limited-edition Marvel hero cans. Captured inside her car, Mira balanced the tasty treats on her lap. “Aise bhi din hote hai (There are days like this too) #ontheroad," read her caption.

This isn't the first time Mira has shared her love for food on social media. Previously, she gave an insight into her delightful Dubai trip, including the vegetable meals she tried. On Instagram, she narrated her favourite vegetarian diet. “Eat, Eat, Eat, Repeat #foodiealert,” she captioned the post. She also revealed how finding vegetarian food in the UAE was challenging. "Food for vegetarians like me in UAE is a challenge; egg is considered vegetarian for starters and basics like bread, pasta and even ice creams have egg," she added in her caption. Read on to know more.

Now that winter will be here soon, here is a throwback post from Mira's winter feasting in 2021. On her Instagram Stories, she had written, "Winter goodies! Panjiri, Karonda Pickle and the hot sauce, which will have a permanent spot on my plate.” Read on to know more.

What are your favourite on-the-road snacks? Share with us in the comments section.