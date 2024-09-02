Mira Rajput's weekend was all about good company and good food. In her latest Instagram Stories, the entrepreneur shared a picture of her scrumptious Sunday brunch. Her girl gang was there to make 'Sundaying' even more fun. Displayed on the table were a variety of vegetarian Parsi dishes, including a plate of lip-smacking biryani and what looks like fried potatoes and onion sabzi. We could also spot a plate of patra nu cutlet and dhansak. We don't know about you, but we are already feeling the hunger pangs. Along with the post, Mira wrote, “Parsi Bhonu (Parsi feast) with the Coopers. And yes, there was an entire veg spread.”





Watch Mira Kapoor's story below:

Here is a list of Parsi recipes you can make at home:

1. Akuri





A staple Parsi breakfast, Akuri involves a hearty platter of slightly runny eggs, mixed with spices and served with bread slices. The salad makes the meal complete. Click here for the recipe.





2. Sali Boti (Parsi Meat Dish)





Simply cook mutton chunks with tomatoes, onion slices, vinegar and jaggery. This meat dish has a strong garlic flavour that can be paired with fried potato snacks. Full recipe here.





3. Sali Marghi (Chicken With Potato Shreds)





For a wholesome lunch or dinner feast with friends and family prepare this delicious sali marghi with tender chicken, coated with masalas and garnished with shredded fried potatoes. Read the recipe here.





4. Kolmi Papeto Tetralo (Prawns And potatoes)





When chilli garlic-laced prawns are cooked with salt and turmeric seasoned potatoes in a thick and tangy tomato puree, the result can give you a food coma. See the recipe here.





5. Lagan Nu Custard





The list cannot end without mentioning a tasty Parsi dessert and trust us when we say - lagan nu custard is super delicious. Baked milk, cardamom and eggs will cause a savoury explosion inside your mouth, leaving you satisfied. Find the recipe here.