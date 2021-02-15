Mira Kapoor Loves McDonald's Just Like Us And Here's Proof (See Pic)

Mira has shared many of her favourite places in Delhi and Mumbai both.

Mira Kapoor is one celebrity we can never get enough of. The 26-year-old diva has a huge fan-following for more than one reason. From sharing her skincare routine to her diet secrets and a glimpse of her two tiny tots, Misha and Zain, Mira keeps us hooked like no one else. And if you follow her on social media, you would know how she's a big foodie too! Mira has occasionally shared a glimpse of her food shenanigans from her favourite restaurants on Instagram. And her latest story is something we can all relate to!





Mira took to Instagram to share her love for the fast-food chain McDonald's, which perhaps has been a hot favourite of most of us since childhood. Mira shared a picture of her order tray with two Mcveggie burgers along with a large pack of golden crispy fries and wrote "It's been years. I love you"! Have a look:





Well, we totally relate with Mira! After all who can say no to crispy fried and a scrumptious classic burger from McDonald's? Mira has time and again shared many of her favourite places in Delhi and Mumbai both, including the celebrity-favourite Bastian and Yauatcha in Mumbai. In many of her AMA sessions on Instagram, she has expressed her love for Dilli ki chaat and momos too.

Here's looking out for more such shenanigans form Mira's food diaries.







