Every twirl and swirl of pasta is an indulgence that foodies just cannot refuse. We are happy that Mira Rajput echoes a similar sentiment. On Thursday, she shared a picture on her Instagram Stories enjoying a plate of aglio olio pasta. This Italian dish is prepared with spaghetti tossed in aglio (garlic) and olio (oil). One bite and your mouth will burst into a symphony of flavours. Top it off with chilli flakes for an extra dose of spice and you will be transported to a culinary heaven. Mira Rajput also couldn't resist the lure of aglio olio pasta. She enjoyed a hearty plate which was topped with herbs. A cup of coffee was also placed at the far end of the table. Sharing the post, Mira wrote, “Aglio olio of my dreams.”

Can you guess Mira's 'on-the-road' snacks? Previously on another page of her foodie diaries, Mira offered fans a snapshot of her readymade cravings while travelling. It was a wavy Lays ‘magic masala' packet and a limited Marvel-edition Coke can that she kept on her lap. Is Mira a Marvel fan? Wat we do know is that she is just like us when it comes to sudden hunger pangs. Mira captioned, “Aise bhi din hote hai (There are days like this too) #ontheroad."





On weekends, Mira yearns for home-cooked delicacies. On one such Sunday, the entrepreneur treated fans to her scrumptious brunch. Accompanying Mira on the gastronomical ride was her girl gang. The delicious vegetarian Parsi spread included lip-smacking biryani, fried potatoes and onion sabzi. There was patra nu cutlet and dhansak as well. We are drooling simply by the thought of it. “Parsi Bhonu (Parsi feast) with the Coopers. And yes, there was an entire veg spread,” read Mira's caption.





We are excited to find out about Mira's next foodie adventure.