When it comes to light and fuss-free dinner meals, pasta is surely our go-to recipe. The goodness of different pasta shapes doused in scrumptious sauces with veggies and spices - what's there not to like? Aglio E Olio is one such pasta recipe that is so simple, even beginners could ace it. Olive oil and garlic are the two primary components used in the making of this delicious pasta. The recipe requires a combination of a handful of ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen. Popular series 'Friends' actress Courteney Cox recently took to Instagram to share her 5-ingredient Aglio E Olio pasta recipe. She even shared a special addition that she makes to the dish that gives it a whole new edge!





We all know that Courteney Cox's character 'Monica' in 'Friends' enjoyed cooking a lot and was a professional chef, however, the actress enjoys it equally much off-screen as well. She regularly shares interesting and delicious recipes from her culinary repertoire. This Aglio E Olio recipe was posted by Courteney Cox on Instagram Reels. It has received over 4.4 million views and nearly 300k likes since the time it was shared.





Spaghetti Aglio E Olio is one of the easiest pasta recipes out there.

Talking about the recipe in the caption of the post, Courteney Cox had a few suggestions and inputs for the method. Talking about the quantity of garlic, "Use more if you like. You can never have too much garlic." Courteney Cox suggested cooking the pasta a little less while boiling it. "I like to cook the pasta about a minute less so that I can add it to the oil and water and continue cooking for about a minute," she said. She also said that the addition of a chicken bouillon cube or a chicken stock cube could amp up the Aglio E Olio preparation.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Courteney Cox's 5-Ingredient Aglio E Olio Pasta:

Ingredients:

Spaghetti Pasta (as required)

5-8 cloves Garlic

5 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil (approx.)

3-4 sprigs of Italian Parsley (approx.)

Chilli Flakes and Pepper to taste

Chicken Bouillon Cube (chicken stock cube) (optional)

Method:

Cut up the cloves of garlic into small chunks. You can also use more if you like. Wash, dry, and chop a generous portion of Italian Parsley. Keep it aside. Boil the water for the pasta. Add a generous amount of salt but no oil. Let the pasta boil and keep it aside. Take 3 cups of pasta water out of the pan. In a large saucepan, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil coating the entire bottom of the pan. Begin to heat the oil adding salt and ground pepper to taste. Put the garlic in the oil and let it turn golden. Add a chicken bouillon cube and let it cook. Now add the pasta water to the oil. Mix the oil and water a little, then add the pasta. Cook for a minute. Finally, add the chopped parsley and red chilli flakes to taste. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video of Aglio E Olio Pasta by Courteney Cox here: