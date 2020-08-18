SEARCH
Mira Kapoor's Monday Binge Also Revealed Shahid Kapoor's Soft Spot For Desserts

Soon after she pulled off an amazing Italian fare for her family, Mira gave us a sneak peek into her Monday binge.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 18, 2020 15:38 IST

Shahid has revealed in a number of interviews that he has a bit of a sweet tooth

Mira Kapoor is pretty vocal when it comes to showing her love for food. In fact, the 25-year-old is quite a Masterchef herself, and her weekend spread is proof. Soon after she pulled off an amazing Italian fare for her family, Ms. Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into her Monday binge. She started off with posting story of a half-eaten sandwich. Since the sandwich was so good, she couldn't resist having a bite first (relatable). The wholesome vegetarian sandwich was quite a medley of all things healthy and yummy. Made with whole wheat breads, the sandwich comprised the goodness of sun-dried pesto, baby spinach, garlic salt, cucumber, garlic montassio cheese. She later gave a shout-out to a popular coffee brand and ended the series of foodie stories with a decadent chocolate marble cake, topped with additional chocolate sauce or frosting. This marble cake by Baked Love By Vatsala, a Delhi-based bakery also found a fan in actor Shahid Kapoor. Mira in her story suggested Shahid had been sneaking a bite, and we completely understand. "@shahidkapoor please stop eating it", she wrote in her caption.

Interestingly, Shahid has revealed in a number of interviews that he has a bit of a sweet tooth. The Kabir Singh actor in unarguably one of the fittest actors in the industry, to know that he is a bit like all of us too when it comes to desserts- is definitely a pleasant surprise



About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

