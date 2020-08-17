'Chef Mira Kapoor' Puts Together A Yummy Italian Spread For Family Reunion (See Pics Inside)

Mira posted her second reel on Instagram this Saturday

Highlights Mira Kapoor married actors Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015

Mira is a self-confessed foodie

Mira prepared a gamut of Italian delicacies for her family

If you are following Mira Kapoor on Instagram you must be aware of Ms. Kapoor's penchant for food. The 25-year-old, who is also a social media sensation now, often takes to Instagram to wow us with her fascinating food stories. On Saturday, Mira posted her second reel on Instagram, the short video was also all about food. It appears like Mira hosted a mini get-together with her family and managed to pull off an amazing Italian soiree. Her elder sister Priya Tulshan also gave us some exclusive sneak-peak of the foodie evening. She shared picture of a deconstructed caprese salad made by Mira; in another story, she gave a larger overview of the spread and captioned the image, "Taste the love by Chef Mira Kapoor".





In Mira's reel, we spotted the caprese salad, spaghetti tossed in pesto, penne arabiatta, Mediterranean salad and some grilled corn cobs. Slurping already, aren't you? The attendees to the gathering were Shahid Kapoor, Mira sister and brother in-law and Mira's mother. Interestingly, Mira also whipped up some amazing tricolor idlis for the Independence Day, a picture of which she shared earlier that day.

Mira is a self-confessed foodie and it was also rumoured that she planning to open a restaurant in partnership with her husband and superstar Shahid Kapoor.



















