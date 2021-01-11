Mira Kapoor's Wholesome Winter Dinner Is Loaded With Good Health And Taste

Mira Kapoor devoured a delicious and wholesome winter dinner.

Winter season is in full swing, and with it comes the urge to binge on all things hot and delicious. Whether it's a sinful Gajar ka Halwa or a piping hot Palak Pakora, we just can't seem to get enough of our cravings in winters. It is easy to pile up on calories, especially in the cold weather wherein our movement is reduced to a bare minimum. It surely takes a lot of willpower and motivation to eat healthy even when the temperatures drop. Mira Kapoor is enjoying winter season at home, and she shared a picture of her healthy winter dinner on Instagram. Take a look:





Mira Kapoor's wholesome winter dinner was the picture of good health.





Mira Kapoor's wholesome winter dinner was not just loaded with good health, but also deliciousness and taste. The diva had lots of fresh winter vegetables such as red and yellow bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and bok choy. All these were neatly sliced and roasted along with some white sesame seeds sprinkled on top. There was also a slice of grilled paneer along with a healthy beetroot cutlet. This yummy meal was paired with a luscious, creamy mushroom sauce - completing the satiating and fulfilling preparation.

What a great way to eat food which is healthy and tasty too! Mira Kapoor had earlier posted about the weather being extremely cold in her Delhi home, and how she was craving some Tandoori food to go with it. "It is this cold today. Need a Tandoori night," she wrote. Take a look at her story:





Mira Kapoor is a staunch advocate of eating all things yummy, healthy and delicious. She often shared her own preparations for her Instagram following of 2.4 million. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have two children, Zain and Misha Kapoor aged two and four respectively.







