When it comes to eating home-cooked food, we have never been on our best behaviour. We all have thrown tantrums, haven't we? And, our mothers and grandmothers have been after our lives. We realise the importance of ghar ka khana only when we stay away from our families. Serving the demand, a US grocery chain has been doing its bit in providing people with meals that would remind them of home. In a hilarious tweet, a person said that Whole Foods is indeed “tearing families apart.” Why? Popular Twitter user Paul Griffiths shared a snap from the shelves of a Whole Foods store. It featured two containers of soups placed next to each other. While one was “mom's chicken soup”, the other was “nana's chicken noodle soup.” “Whole Foods is out here tearing families apart,” Paul tweeted. Take a look:

The tweet led to a flurry of comments with people reacting to the battle between “mom's chicken soup” and “nana's chicken noodle soup.”

“Wow Nana is really maximizing shareholder returns here,” a user tweeted.

Referring to the missing noodles in mom's chicken soup, one person wrote, “Nana said, “there - fixed it.”

Supporters of mom's chicken soup didn't miss out on pointing out the health aspect. “Nana's less skimpy with the ingredients,” a tweet read.

Reacting to this, Paul wrote, “Nana doesn't believe in gluten allergies.”

“Mom's the diet version,” another added.

Narrating the story of how his elderly mom prefers “mom's chicken soup”, a user wrote, “I buy the mom's chicken soup somewhat regularly- for my elderly mom! she can't cook anymore, and I don't know how to cook, and this is one of the few « outside » pre-prepared foods she is willing to eat.”

A section of Twitter was more interested in knowing the relation between mom and Nana. One of them asked, “Ok tea though, is it a mother and daughter or mother-in-law and daughter-in-law because that could drastically change the dynamic.”

Clearing the doubt, Paul mentions “mama is nana's daughter-in-law so you know how it's about to go down.”

As both sides had equal support, it is difficult to pronounce a winner, isn't it?