Winter is here. The thick coats, sweatshirts, woollies, and scarves are out. The chill in the air also means that the usual cold, coughs, or sneezes have started making the rounds. As we shiver through chilly mornings or late nights, there's nothing like having a meal that includes a steaming and nourishing bowl of chicken soup. It indisputably lifts the soul and provides solace, irrespective of whether you are under the weather or just seeking some digestive consolation. In the run-up to Christmas, we bring for you 7 chicken soup recipes that are easy to prepare and can even be made in advance.





1) Beetroot Chicken Soup





On a cold day, this could be your go-to recipe. The mellow flavours of beetroot combined with chicken — it's really what our bodies need right now. Add to that some garlic, onions, ginger, and spring onions, and, before you know it, your dinner is ready.

Beetroot chicken soup has many benefits

2) Chicken Hot And Sour Soup





This chicken hot and sour soup is super easy to make and takes about an hour from start to finish. Mushrooms, cabbage, and carrots are cooked in oriental flavors with chicken. It's got that perfect hot and sour flavour that everyone loves.

3) Chicken Cantonese Soup





This soup ticks the winter diet box on a number of counts — taste, health, and ease of cooking. Here, chicken pieces are simmered in a broth that includes onions, carrots, celery, among other ingredients. The best part is that it can be made in a jiffy.





4) Chicken Manchow Soup





This hot and thick soup can be an excellent starter for any meal. Here, generous helpings of ginger and garlic blend perfectly with the tanginess of soy sauce. Add mushrooms and vegetables of your choice to make it even more healthy and delicious.

Chicken Manchow soup is loved by all

5) Chicken Sweet Corn Soup





This is an all-time favourite in many households and among the tastiest of all chicken soups. The very sight of a steaming bowl of chicken sweet corn soup is enough to cheer the soul and lift the spirit. Thick, creamy, and super easy, this soup will always be a hit on the dining table.





6) Chicken Ball And Spinach Soup





This nourishing soup has balls made out of minced chicken and the goodness of spinach leaves. Add this warming dish to your repertoire — it's subtle tasting, low on fat, and full of vegetables.





7) Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Shorba





Cooked with a lot of coriander and lime, this flavourful and mild soup is best enjoyed throughout the winter months. With a total cooking time of roughly 35 minutes, it's one of the best options for a quick meal after a long day.

Chicken Shorba is a delicious winter soup

So, what do you think of these soup recipes? Which of these steaming bowls will be a part of your next meal?