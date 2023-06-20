Although dining at restaurants may be one of our favourite activities, street food will always have a special place in our hearts. Whenever we are travelling to a new city in India, we look forward to exploring all the unique and interesting street food that it has to offer. Whether it is a scrumptious plate of Chhole Bhature or a classic Pav Bhaji - each city has its own set of popular foods. But sometimes, these famous foods turn into stereotypes! Recently, a Twitter thread captured some of the most relatable and funny food stereotypes for prominent Indian cities and states. Take a look:

The original post was started by a user named Susmita, who is from Kolkata. "What people think when I say I'm from Kolkata," she wrote in the caption of her post. In the click, we could see a four-tile grid in which there were meal options for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. In all four of the images, there was nothing but fish curry. Thus, the stereotype was that Kolkata residents eat only fish curry for all their meals.

The tweet went viral garnering over 623k views and hundreds of comments and likes, and the numbers are only increasing. A number of users shared the food stereotypes of their own cities and states. Hyderabadi Twitter users, for example, said that the stereotype was that they consumed biryani in all four of their meals. Meanwhile, for Rajasthan, the stereotype was that their favourite sweet was ghevar while for Madhya Pradesh, their favourite breakfast was poha jalebi.

What did you think of the Twitter thread? Tell us in the comments.