You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the Moo Deng trend. Moo Deng is a pygmy hippopotamus who has had the internet's undivided attention ever since it was introduced by the authorities of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand on July 25, 2024. People across the globe are floored by the animal's tiny stature and adorable antics. Moo Deng which translates to “bouncy pork” shot to fame after Yammi Saracino, a content creator posted about the mammal on social media, reported The New York Times. According to him, Moo Deng was “really bouncy and feisty”.

Also Read:Gatorwine: A Bizarre Drink Trend Making Waves On Social Media





Moo Deng has inspired memes, fan art, merchandise and makeup ideas. Now, it seems like the young mammal's popularity has also seeped into the culinary sector. Art director and content creator Lindsey Katon has delighted foodies with her cutesy Moo Deng-themed cupcake. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “I interrupt the NYC series to bring you, Moo Deng, because she is the cutest baby hippo with rosy cheeks dominating my feed right now. I couldn't possibly take a bite out of this cupcake.”





The video begins with Lindsey Katon piping a ring of grey and pink coloured icing over a vanilla cupcake. Next, she overlaps it with another swirly grey icing. She goes on to create Moo Deng's facial features with a carving tool. In the following step, Lindsey creates the animal's tiny ears with a piping bag and sprays some white food colouring. With black icing, she designs Moo Deng's eyes, completing the entire process. We agree with Lindsey: the final product is simply too cute to eat. Watch the complete video here.

Also Read:"Rice Paper Croissant" Is The Latest Food Trend Going Viral On Social Media

Reactions flooded the comment section. “Moo Deng has no idea she has cupcakes made of her,” noted a user.





“Make one with a mischievous open mouth and crazy eyes. Love it!” requested a Moo Deng fan.





Lauding Lindsey's creative skills, a person said, “The dewy mist to capture her radiant glow is (chef's kiss emoji).”





A food enthusiast called the dessert, “the most perfect cupcake ever”





Echoing a similar sentiment another gushed, “You‘re so talented”





“I would kill for this cupcake,” confessed an impressed foodie.





So far, the video has garnered over 30 million views. Are you also a Moo Deng fan?

Also Read: "Cucumber Guy" Takes Social Media By Storm, Viral Trend Blamed For Shortage In Some Places