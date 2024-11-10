Not a fan of vegetables? Then this fashion brand might just change your mind! Italian luxury brand, Moschino, unveiled its newest collection and what caught our eyes was their food-inspired Celery bag. Yes, you read that right! The "celery-shaped" clutch has a digital print that gives a three-dimensional effect. But that's not it, this bizarre clutch has been priced at a whopping $4,470 (Rs 3.75 lakh). Called the "Sedano Bag," this celery-shaped bag is light green in colour with leaves and branches emerging out as the vegetable. Describing the bag, the brand wrote, "The leaves and branches in Nappa leather are meticulously handcrafted in two shades of green to add depth, harmony, and realism to the accessory."





Take a look at Moschino's bag below:

Photo: moschino.com



Photo: moschino.com

The celery bag is not the only food-inspired item in the collection. Moschino also released a baguette-inspired bag - priced at $1,205 - that is hard to distinguish from real food. This is not the first time that Moschino is making headlines for its quirky bags. Back in 2014 as a part of its fall collection, the Italian brand unveiled a McDonald's-inspired bag that had its signature yellow 'M' on top of it.

5 Food-Inspired Bags That Caught Our Eyes

You would be surprised to know that Moschino is not the only brand to release food-inspired accessories in the market. If you are into fashion and food, check out these other luxury brand bags that will allow the chic foodie in you to make a statement.

1. Balenciaga Chips Bag

Back in 2022, Balenciaga released a very real-looking chip-inspired bag that was inspired by Frito Lay's popular chips, Lay's. The bag was made with high-gloss leather and was treated to give a crumped effect just like a regular chips bag. Each bag had a metallic silver lining, a zipper closure, and a nutrition label printed on the bag, which made it really hard to distinguish from store-bought chips.

2. Kate Spade 3D Pizza Slice Crossbody

Kate Spade New York released its pizza-inspired collection in 2021 and launched a new 3D pizza slice crossbody. As per the official website, the glitzy crossbody bag is made with embellished satin, smooth Italian leather trim, and a faille lining. This yummy-looking pizza bag made waves during its release, with every pizza-loving person carrying it around.

Photo: katespade.com

3. Coach Banana Bag

Humble bananas compliment everything, especially bags! Recently, American luxury brand Coach launched a new collection of bags, one of which featured bananas on it. The Teri shoulder bag with a fun banana print adds a playful charm to your regular outfits.

Photo: coachoutlet.com

4. Anya Hindmarch Dairy Milk Mini Tote Bag

You must have heard chocolates inside the bag but what about having a literal chocolate-looking bag inspired by your favourite chocolate? Back in 2019, English fashion designer Anya Hindmarch released a mini tote bag which has Cadbury Dairy Milk's signature purple hue. The bag is all about sequins, satin, and crystals, and is super delicate. This will surely make you crave something sweet and chocolatey, right from its first glance.

Photo: anyahindmarch.com

5. Loewe Tomato Bag

Early in 2024, Jonathan Anderson - Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe's creative designer - turned a viral meme about a giant tomato into reality by launching a tomato clutch bag. The beautiful red coloured bag uses the sepal of the fruit as its lock. This real-looking clutch garnered a lot of praise after its release, with Gen-Z relating to it the most.

Do you like to carry food-inspired accessories around? Let us know in the comments below!