Indian street food is so much more than Aloo Tikkis and Vada Pav. While these popular classics are loved by all, there are also some mind-blowing Indian street foods that not everyone would know. In her latest Instagram video, Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd shares an "unbelievable" food item from the streets of Jammu. "This is the reason why I came to Jammu - Kalari cheese," she says in the video. Kalari cheese is prepared from buffalo milk and is often called the 'mozzarella of Jammu'.

This local cheese is seared on a tawa until it forms a crispy, golden crust while staying gooey and stretchy inside. The cheese is served in Jammu's kulcha, which is fluffy and pillowy, unlike the usual North Indian flatbread, Chef Todd explains. Stuffed with onions, grilled Kalari, and a spicy chutney, each bite is an explosion of flavours and textures that's impossible to resist, she adds.

"I think this is my new favourite street food in India. It is incredible," Chef Todd says, adding in the caption, "And having this at Sadar Ji Di Hatti in Jammu's beautiful, winding streets - where every corner has its own charm, colour, and life - makes it even better. The small lanes, vibrant energy, and warmth of the locals make discovering Kalari Kulcha feel like finding a piece of Jammu's heart, one unforgettable bite at a time."





The video garnered praise in the comments section. Take a look:

"Love it !! You get the best kalari from a small town called Samroli near Jammu," an Instagram user shared. Another added, "This dish is complex."

Some people also recommended more dishes from Jammu. "Try Jammu's famous Rajma chawal and Kachalu chaat," one wrote, while another added, "Please don't forget to try Zakhni and other Kashmiri dishes."

Have you ever tried Kalari cheese? Share your experience in the comments section.