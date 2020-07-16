Steel Plates Or Fancy Tableware? Twitter Users Discuss What Works Best

Highlights Stainless steel plates are functional for everyday use

Whether food tastes good or not is a different thing - but in today's times, food should definitely look good. With an increased focus on aesthetically-pleasing dishes and Insta-worthy food plating, beautiful tableware has been adopted even into our daily lives. However, this is not the case for many others who still keep their ceramic and fancy utensils for special occasions only. Most people still prefer to use steel plates for everyday use due to the relative ease of handling. This was the subject of a recent thread on Twitter by a user, who said that some people were bothered by the use of steel plates in her photographs. Take a look at the tweet:





TIL that it bothers some people that I use steel plates for food?!?! Someone please help me understand this better.



— sic(k) mundam (@ObiWanManobi) July 14, 2020

Steel plates have been in use for everyday eating since times immemorial. The ease of cleaning it up has made it the go-to crockery for daily dining. Further, steel is a material which does not break and thus is less bothersome when it comes to handling it.

The Twitter user wanted to know if steel plates are now redundant or does everyone still use them. Netizens reacted to the post, saying that steel plates are irreplaceable in terms of their multiple useful functions. A few others also said that the switch from steel plates to fancy tableware was due to increased demands for better pictures of food. However, that too was contradicted by another user who shared some delicious looking dishes plated in steel tableware. Take a look at the reactions:





Steel plates are nice though, Rice and Spicy Curries taste better... and that's a whole Home mood!



— Alton Ajay (@AltonAjay) July 14, 2020

Isn't that...normal? I've been doing it all my life, they're easy to clean and don't break



— Asami stan account (@badaamztish) July 14, 2020

Haha what! Steel plates are comfort. Here each of us uses a specific one, with those compartments, and mom's is over 60 years old!



— WolfMomma ???????? (@wolfmomz) July 14, 2020

Steel plates are sturdy.. drop it and no issues.

Crockery- drop it and get heart aches.



— Sudarshan :D (@simplysud) July 14, 2020

Show them these and tell them food on Steel plates look awesome. ???? pic.twitter.com/rBlgutdJAC



— अंशु (@anshu) July 14, 2020

