Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing, marked by dancing, praying to Lord Ganesha, and eating modaks. Several Bollywood celebrities shared their Ganesh Chaturthi moments on Instagram. Actor Mrunal Thakur previously posted that she had a "working Ganesh Chaturthi" and was getting a "massive FOMO." She also told her friends and fans to "have an extra Modak" on her behalf. Now in her latest update on Instagram, Mrunal has finally feasted on the yummy sweet modaks, and her excuse is too adorable to miss!





Taking to her Instagram Story, Mrunal snapped a picture of a delicious-looking modak placed in the palm of her hand. Along with the picture, she wrote, "This Modak was crying in the corner, so I had it. That's it!"

Take a look here:

Not just Mrunal, other Bollywood celebrities also shared their Ganesh Chaturthi foodie moments on Instagram. Actor Bhumi Pednekar tried her hand at making modaks for the "first time ever." Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a picture of yummy white modaks on a steamer tray, topped with saffron strands. Bhumi also mentioned in the caption that she used her "aaji's" (grandmother's) recipe to prepare the dish. She wrote, "Made by me #HappyGaneshChaturthi. My first time ever, and they tasted so good. Followed my aaji's recipe." Read more about it here.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor also posted glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with family. Pictures of modaks and a video of a yummy festive lunch caught our attention. Take a look here:

Want to make perfect modaks at home? Read here for tips on how to make delicious Udkiche Modaks.