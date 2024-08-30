Ice cream is one of the most loved desserts out there. This sweet treat is associated with many joyful memories, including trips with friends, late-night journeys, and childhood moments. And just like us, celebrities are also unable to resist its creamy allure. Need evidence? Head to actress Mrunal Thakur's Instagram handle. She recently shared a couple of photos of herself enjoying the delicacy. In the picture, Mrunal can be seen holding a vanilla ice cream cone in her hand. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Oops! I did it again. #cheatday #icecream." Take a look:

Are you also an ice cream lover, just like Mrunal Thakur? If so, here are some delicious ice cream recipes that you must try:

1. Mango Ice Cream

If you're a mango lover, you've got to try this mango ice cream. Featuring fresh mangoes and a thick, creamy base, it defines indulgence in the truest sense. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

This vegan chocolate ice cream is a guilt-free pleasure. To make it, all you need is cocoa powder, almond or coconut milk, and a dash of vanilla. Check out the complete recipe here

3. Date Ice Cream

Another ice cream you must try is this date ice cream. It offers a creamy base and caramel-like flavour. Once you try it out, you'll surely become an fan. Want to give it a try? Read the full recipe here.

4. Filter Coffee Crunch Vegan Ice Cream

For everyone who likes coffee, we have a delightful treat in store. This rich vegan ice cream offers the rich flavours of coffee and will surely make your stomach happy. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Tutti Frutti Ice Cream

This tutti frutti ice cream offers a wonderful blend of candied fruits. It explodes with flavour and colour, making it one-of-a-kind. It'll be a hit with kids and adults alike. Here is the detailed recipe.