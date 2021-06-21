The delicious chole bhatture, crunchy aloo tikki, flavourful gol gappas, the crackling papdi chaat and, of course, the soft dahi bhalle - these are just a few things to name that are famous in-and-around Delhi. When it comes to food, Delhi has certainly impressed people with its varieties, tastes and combinations. It's not just the Delhiites who keep craving for the delicious food, but many people from other states who fly to take food tours around Delhi. If the thought of the various kinds of yummy food has made you hungry as well, then hold your horses - because Neena Gupta's Delhi-style dahi bhalle and papadi chaat will certainly want to make you have one right now!





(Also Read: Neena Gupta Is On A South Indian Cooking Spree And We Have The Recipes)





In her recent Instagram post, Neena Gupta can be seen indulging in a delicious plate of Delhi-style dahi bhalle and papadi chaat. The mix of chutneys, dahi and bhalle and papdi looks so good that you would also want to make one for yourself. Take a look:





In her video, Neena Gupta adds bhalla, papdi, aloo, chole, and other things to make her delicious chaat. The actress says, "Mu main paani aaraha hai abhi se" in the video, and we all can definitely agree with her.





(Also Read: "Sending Palak Paneer And Paratha," Neena Gupta's Message For Daughter Masaba Is Just So Relatable)





Accidentally spilling a lot of green chutney, Neena Gupta adds some more dahi to keep her chaat well balanced, and as she does that, the actress excitedly says, "oh ho jaldi karo khana hai". Take a look at her post.





If Neena Gupta's chaat papdi has made you hungry, then don't wait! Here is an easy recipe of street style dahi bhalla and papadi chaat that you can make at your home and enjoy with your family!









