For most travellers, excess baggage fees are an annoyance. For some, they are unavoidable. But for one foodie, they were simply the price of bringing home a taste he couldn't leave behind. Recently, a Mumbai-based foodie went viral on Instagram for documenting a 12‑day eating spree in Hyderabad, and the surprise expense that came at the very end. In the third slide of the carousel shared, the traveller, Velton Saldanha, revealed that he paid ₹4,200 in excess baggage just to carry ₹5,000 worth of carefully packed biryani back to Mumbai. His carousel post showed stacked containers of biryani, a screenshot of the airline receipt, and a caption explaining why he went to such lengths.





Also Read: Viral Video: Customer Flags Zepto Cafe Over Alleged "Plastic-Like" Egg Dish





According to his post, he had hopped between multiple Hyderabadi restaurants, trying different styles of biryani - from rich Nalli Gosht and aromatic Sufiyani to Jangari and even the lesser‑known Safed Biryani. Some dishes, he wrote, were “too good to leave behind,” prompting him to pack them tightly into his suitcase. He joked that after nearly two weeks of nonstop eating, he had “a biryani problem,” but one worth embracing.

At the airport, he was asked for an additional luggage fee since his food containers exceeded the set limit. However, he had “no regrets.”

Watch the full video below:

The user's passion for biryani won hearts online.





One user wrote, “Saving this post because I haven't had 80 per cent of these… Delightful selection, Chef”





Another user wrote, "Loving this list - none of the regulars which are absolutely overrated!!”





A third user commented, “I think I'm going to fly to Hyderabad for a weekend just to eat biriyani for 6 meals”





“Still a small price to pay for biryani,” commented another user.





“How does it feel to be living the life that I WANT?” wrote a user.





“Best souvenirs,” commented a user.





A user commented, “Love this post!!!! Truly a hardcore biryani lover!!!”





Also Read: Not Vada Pav Or Pav Bhaji, This Is Priyanka Chopra's Pick For First-Time Mumbai Travellers





Do you love biryani too? Let us know in the comments below.