Food delivery complaints often surface online, but some clips stand out because of how unusual the issue appears. A recent Instagram video has now joined that list after a user alleged that the eggs she received from Zepto Cafe were far from what can be consumed. The incident has sparked questions around food quality checks, especially as many customers increasingly rely on delivery for everyday meals. The viral clip, shared on March 4 by user @_dietcokebaby, shows a small container holding two sunny‑side‑up eggs she says were delivered by Zepto Cafe.





The user claims the eggs were of poor quality, pointing to what she described as a “plastic layer” over the yolk. She showed how the yolk appeared unusually stretchy when lifted, adding that it tasted “rubbery and chewy” when consumed. The user then asked Zepto to comment on the quality of these eggs.

Watch the full video below:

The video sparked debate among viewers, with many expressing concern about food safety and quality control.





One user commented, “Even I've experienced this multiple times, not just boiled eggs from zepto cafe, but raw egg packages either 6 or 10. Majority of them feel like extra clean and smooth after boiling. Feels like rubbery chemical thing. Same goes with bananas. High time please stop buying eggs/ bananas from zepto.”





Another user wrote, “They use some kind of preservative and its half cook and frozen at least two three months”





A third user wrote, “It's rubbery because it's not cooked properly”





“Eggs on zepto are mostly spoit or rotten or adulterated @zeptonow. I tried complaining but they don't care,” commented another user.





“I ordered twice and both time the eggs they gave was worst. Never ordered eggs again through zepto,” wrote a user.





A user also pointed out, “What quality do you expect in such less price and in 10 mins? It's clear it's reheated in microwave.”





NDTV has reached out to Zepto Cafe for a comment. The copy will be updated once it is received.