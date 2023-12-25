In recent news, a Mumbai resident claimed that a dish he ordered through the food delivery app Swiggy had a small strip of tablets in it. Allegedly, the food was ordered from the popular Leopold Cafe in Mumbai. The person, named Ujwal Puri shared snippets of his ordered food on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) and tagged Swiggy in it. "My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half-cooked medicine in my food," wrote, mentioning that he ordered chicken in oyster sauce.





The post in no time went viral, garnering more than 445k views till now. It grabbed Swiggy's attention too and they took no time to respond, stating the company would look into the matter immediately. "We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this". The company also asked him to share his order ID via DM, "and we'll have a look into it".





The internet users too took no time to reply to the post, pointing out that Leopold Cafe's service and quality have gone down over the years.





"Leopold the highly overrated. It's better to have street food. That's more hygienic than Leo," wrote a person.





Another comment read, "Swiggy, what is this behavior, you sent half-cooked medicine. At least, ask the restaurant to cook properly."





"Leopold cafe has been pathetic for the last couple of years! Everything is unhygienic - place, food, kitchen, cutlery, staff, ambiance, and even furniture. Please exempt Swiggy's poor delivery boy. He was the messenger, don't shoot the messenger," a third user wrote.





A person came out in support of Swiggy and wrote, "Not Swiggy's job, they are delivery service, not food inspectors."





Another comment read, "Just want to understand what wrong did Swiggy do? Isn't it that the Cafe guy should look into it? Offlate lot of bad comments on Swiggy not sure about the intentions here."