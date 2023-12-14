2023 was a year of culinary adventures for India, and our food choices spoke volumes about our tastes, preferences, and maybe a bit about our cravings too. Swiggy, the online food delivery app, spilt the beans on what kept our taste buds busy throughout the year. Swiggy released its 'Annual Trends Report: How India Swiggy'd 2023' for the 8th consecutive year and revealed some interesting year-round-up facts about what foods Indians ordered the most, how much, from where and more.

Who Ordered What and Where?

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the heart of Delhi, food lovers across India were busy placing orders. Over 6.6 million unique dishes were up for grabs on Swiggy's menu nationwide. While some users were searching for "Swiggy" or "order" on Swiggy - a whopping 5028 and 1682, respectively, didn't find what they were looking for.

The Ordering Stars of 2023:

One person in Mumbai managed to rack up food orders worth a staggering INR 42.3 lakh - now that's an appetite! But it wasn't just the big cities; even smaller towns like Jhansi ordered a lot of food with one user ordering a whopping 269 items in a single order for a party.

Swiggy is a popular food delivery app in India. Image Credit: iStock

The Dishes That Stole The Show

Gulab Jamuns triumphed over Roshogollas during Durga Pujo, with over 7.7 million orders. Masala Dosa stole the show as the top veg order for all nine days of Navaratri. In Hyderabad, Idli took the crown with a customer spending a whopping 6 lakhs on them. Biryani continued its reign as the most-ordered dish for the eighth straight year, with 2.5 biryanis ordered per second.

The City That Emerged As 'The Cake Capital'

Bangalore claimed the title of 'Cake Capital' with a whopping 8.5 million orders for chocolate cake. During Valentine's Day, India ordered 271 cakes per minute.

New Surprise Cuisines:

Vegans rejoiced, with a 146% rise in vegan orders on Swiggy Guiltfree. The battle between Japanese and Korean cuisine was won by Anime, with Japanese dishes scoring 2x more orders.

Dining Out And Savings:

Swiggy One and One Lite users enjoyed savings of over INR 900 crores, while Swiggy Dineout users saved a jaw-dropping INR 300 crores. Instamart enthusiasts ordered from the 17th most populated 'Insta-pur' in the world, and one user in Jaipur placed 67 orders in a single day. The delivery of instant noodles in Delhi took just 65 seconds!





As we bid adieu to 2023, these stats and insights tell the story of a year celebrating the diverse palates and evolving food culture across India.