Murthal Dhaba Is Providing Free Food To Protesting Farmers, Twitter Is Impressed

Scores of farmers are protesting in Delhi

Highlights Thousands of farmers from Punjab started marching down to Delhi

Dilli Chalo protest has grabbed many eyeballs

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal hosted the protesting farmers

Scores of farmers from Punjab and Haryana decided to march to Delhi to protest against new reforms issued by the Centre. The ‘Dilli Chalo' protest has grabbed eyeballs of the entire nation, as many farmers who have been walking down are also senior citizens. Thousands of farmers braved water cannons and barricades to enter the capital, and some are still protesting from borders after being denied permission to enter. While the protest itself has been mired in controversy, many heartwarming stories have also emerged in the past few days. It was reported that a few farmers shared prasad with policemen on the occasion of Gurupurab. Another act of kindness that won the internet was by a local Murthal eatery along Delhi-Haryana Highway. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal, not only opened doors for protesting farmers who are entering the state, but also offered to serve them free food for three days.





(Also Read: US Couple Cancels Big Wedding, Uses Deposit To Feed Needy On Thanksgiving)





In a clip that has gone viral, farmers can be seen seated inside Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, alongside their plates. The internet seems to be very impressed by the kind gesture of the eatery. “This is the spirit of Punjab and Sikhs”, wrote veteran lawyer Prashant Bhushan in one of his retweets. “What solidarity looks like”, wrote actress Richa Chaddha lauding the move.

Here's how the internet is reacting:









