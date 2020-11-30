SEARCH
  • News
  • Murthal Dhaba Is Providing Free Food To Protesting Farmers, Twitter Is Impressed

Murthal Dhaba Is Providing Free Food To Protesting Farmers, Twitter Is Impressed

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal, not only opened doors for protesting farmers who are entering the state, but also offered to serve them free food for three days.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 30, 2020 17:03 IST

Reddit
Murthal Dhaba Is Providing Free Food To Protesting Farmers, Twitter Is Impressed

Scores of farmers are protesting in Delhi

Highlights
  • Thousands of farmers from Punjab started marching down to Delhi
  • Dilli Chalo protest has grabbed many eyeballs
  • Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal hosted the protesting farmers

Scores of farmers from Punjab and Haryana decided to march to Delhi to protest against new reforms issued by the Centre. The ‘Dilli Chalo' protest has grabbed eyeballs of the entire nation, as many farmers who have been walking down are also senior citizens. Thousands of farmers braved water cannons and barricades to enter the capital, and some are still protesting from borders after being denied permission to enter. While the protest itself has been mired in controversy, many heartwarming stories have also emerged in the past few days. It was reported that a few farmers shared prasad with policemen on the occasion of Gurupurab. Another act of kindness that won the internet was by a local Murthal eatery along Delhi-Haryana Highway. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal, not only opened doors for protesting farmers who are entering the state, but also offered to serve them free food for three days.

(Also Read: )

In a clip that has gone viral, farmers can be seen seated inside Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, alongside their plates. The internet seems to be very impressed by the kind gesture of the eatery. “This is the spirit of Punjab and Sikhs”, wrote veteran lawyer Prashant Bhushan in one of his retweets. “What solidarity looks like”, wrote actress Richa Chaddha lauding the move.

Newsbeep

Here's how the internet is reacting:





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DhabaFarmerFarmer Protest
Unseen Pics Of Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Reception Out; Don't Miss The Unique Cake
Unseen Pics Of Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Reception Out; Don't Miss The Unique Cake
Sara Ali Khan Loves And Desires This Winter Food! Can You Guess?
Sara Ali Khan Loves And Desires This Winter Food! Can You Guess?

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 