Imagine combining Maggi with mutton — well, that's the essence of the latest food fusion that's creating a buzz. While traditional Maggi noodles have long been a staple in Indian kitchens, the concept of adding mutton to the mix has stirred up a blend of curiosity and scepticism. This culinary experiment is stirring conversations, as food enthusiasts weigh in on this unconventional fusion. Curious about this unique combination? A recent Instagram video shows what went behind making the Maggi with mutton.

In the video, a group of friends embark on a culinary adventure, preparing a huge bowl of this new dish. They start by unwrapping and emptying several packets of Maggi into a large container, and setting aside the seasoning. Then, one by one, they add curry leaves, onions, salt, turmeric powder, red chilly powder and chunks of mutton and water. Once the mutton is cooked, the boys add the Maggi noodles and seasoning to complete the dish.

Check out the video here:

Though the video has gone viral, garnering over 13 million views, this unconventional recipe has sparked significant backlash, with many viewers expressing their displeasure and frustration.

One wrote, “Maggi born in Switzerland and dead in India,” highlighting Maggi's Swiss origins. Another mentioned, “RIP Mutton as well as Maggi.”

One comment in Hindi read, “Yeh India hai, yahan kuch bhi ho sakta hai (This is India, anything can happen here).” One humorous comment read, “Interpol Ko Aap Logon Ki Talaash Hai Savdhaan Aur Satark Rahe [Interpol is searching for you all. Stay alert and cautious].” This comment, though playful, highlights how strongly some people feel about this culinary experiment.

“I'll give it a try before saying anything,” said a user.

Despite the mixed reactions, if the mention of Maggi has sparked your appetite, you might enjoy exploring these five tempting recipes.

What are your thoughts on this fusion creation? Share your views with us in the comments.